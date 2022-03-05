Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lennox International by 12.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $269.64 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.92 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.43.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

