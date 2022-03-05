Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Shares Down 2.4%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 51,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 68,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 15,078.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 407,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 405,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 359,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

