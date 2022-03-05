LHT (LHT) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, LHT has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $103,644.36 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

