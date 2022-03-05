Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,011 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $30.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

