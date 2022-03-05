LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) vs. Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Critical Survey

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

LifeMD has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LifeMD and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -95.77% N/A -358.28% Oncology Institute N/A N/A -1.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LifeMD and Oncology Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

LifeMD presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 381.37%. Given LifeMD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LifeMD and Oncology Institute’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $37.29 million 2.64 -$58.65 million ($4.21) -0.76 Oncology Institute N/A N/A -$8.34 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeMD.

Summary

LifeMD beats Oncology Institute on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeMD (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States. The company’s brands include Shapiro, Rex, and Nava. LifeMD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

