Lightning Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $2.90 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $204,600.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.01 or 0.00266253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001456 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.