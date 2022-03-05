Lightning (LIGHT) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $15,085.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0990 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00104547 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

