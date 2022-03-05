Lilly Endowment Inc. Sells 784,800 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lilly Endowment Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,463,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,800 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 100.0% of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lilly Endowment Inc. owned about 11.23% of Eli Lilly and worth $29,683,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 219.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,120,000 after purchasing an additional 439,185 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.87. 3,497,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 63.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

