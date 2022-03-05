LinkEye Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51,947.00 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $51,947.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.00 or 0.06704443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,444.75 or 1.00020932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002916 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

