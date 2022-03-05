Liquity (LQTY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.64 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00007600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $50.69 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.73 or 0.06678285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.50 or 0.99793341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047885 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,885,378 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

