Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 3% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $516.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,537.48 or 1.00149392 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 752,345,325 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

