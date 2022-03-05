Litecoin Plus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $78,162.99 and $3.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,400.19 or 0.99892282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00078101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022428 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

