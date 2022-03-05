Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will post $106.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.87 million to $107.69 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $101.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $449.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $462.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $516.33 million, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $540.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOB opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

