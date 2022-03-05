Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,299,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LVVV opened at $0.01 on Friday. Livewire Ergogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
