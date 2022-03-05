LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Achieves $771,302.22 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $771,302.22 and approximately $1,755.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00313173 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004649 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000604 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.13 or 0.01256720 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,398,420 coins and its circulating supply is 50,185,643 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

