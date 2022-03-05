LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%.

LOGC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 190,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,517. The company has a market cap of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LOGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 86,468 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

