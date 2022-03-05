LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%.
LOGC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 190,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,517. The company has a market cap of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
LOGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.
LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.
