Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Cap Tops $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.26 or 0.06753856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,572.23 or 0.99865163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

