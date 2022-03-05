Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.37

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $17.04 million and $829,579.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.38 or 0.06730195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,350.17 or 0.99622505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

