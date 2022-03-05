Lotto (LOTTO) Market Cap Reaches $10.66 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Lotto has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and $3,477.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00264188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001454 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.