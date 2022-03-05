Lotto (LOTTO) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,504.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Lotto has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $4,504.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.04 or 0.00263010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001458 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

