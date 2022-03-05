LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,444 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

