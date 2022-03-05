LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.68% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YOLO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA YOLO opened at $9.71 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

