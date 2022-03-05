LPL Financial LLC Buys 11,568 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

