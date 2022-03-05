LPL Financial LLC Buys 13,649 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

