LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,961 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Bunge by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $20,474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,061,050 shares of company stock valued at $110,113,573. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BG opened at $108.32 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

