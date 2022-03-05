LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 24,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Entergy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

NYSE ETR opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.21 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

