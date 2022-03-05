LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.31% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLIX. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the third quarter valued at $558,000.

NYSEARCA CLIX opened at $45.08 on Friday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $89.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58.

