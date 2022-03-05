LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 32,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70.

