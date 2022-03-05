LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 84,810 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 270,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

