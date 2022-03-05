LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.98% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 259.7% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQN opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

