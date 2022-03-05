LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.08% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUST. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

MUST stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

