LPL Financial LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.22% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWAY. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,369,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 416.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $21.55 on Friday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72.
