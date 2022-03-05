LPL Financial LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $96.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

