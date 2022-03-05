LPL Financial LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2,072.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,621.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,299,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

