LPL Financial LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $200.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.86.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 80.91%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.