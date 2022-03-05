LPL Financial LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $5,486,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 991,163 shares of company stock worth $54,455,275. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

