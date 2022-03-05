LPL Financial LLC Purchases 15,625 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of FNF opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

