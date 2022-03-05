LPL Financial LLC Purchases 46,034 Shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 14.90% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter.
RNLC stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54.
