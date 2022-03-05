LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,909 Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 213,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 149,345 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of HSRT opened at $39.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.