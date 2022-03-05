LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $417.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $338.79 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

