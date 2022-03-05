LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $59,669,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $59,669,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 164.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 95,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 100.2% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 147,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 73,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

