LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,897 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Macy’s worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of M. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Macy’s by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

