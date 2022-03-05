LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,187 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.52% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEMB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

