LPL Financial LLC Sells 22,736 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.33% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after buying an additional 413,559 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,156,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.