LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $281.49 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.90 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.15. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.