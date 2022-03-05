LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock opened at $167.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.92 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.