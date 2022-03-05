LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.26% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

Shares of PEZ opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $71.53 and a 1 year high of $103.17.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

