LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.82 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $80,210.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00035551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00104394 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 225,188,875 coins and its circulating supply is 162,647,025 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

