Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) & GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Head to Head Survey

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GTT Communications and Lumen Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A Lumen Technologies $19.69 billion 0.55 $2.03 billion $1.91 5.52

Lumen Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GTT Communications and Lumen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumen Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lumen Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Risk & Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A Lumen Technologies 10.33% 17.72% 3.48%

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats GTT Communications on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications (Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. The International and Global Accounts Management segment offers products to Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Enterprise segment includes products and services to large and regional domestic and global enterprises, as well as the public sector, which includes the U.S. Federal Government, state and local governments, and research and education institutions. The Small and Medium Business segment products and services to small and medium businesses directly and through indirect channel partners. The Wholesale segment covers a range of other communication providers across the wireline, wireless, cable, voice and data center sectors. The Consumer Segment caters to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

