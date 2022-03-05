Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the January 31st total of 7,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKCO. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Luokung Technology by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Luokung Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

LKCO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.54. 1,427,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Luokung Technology has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

